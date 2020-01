It was a great weekend for Sony Pictures as “Bad Boys For Life” took the number one spot with a $62 million opening! Universal pictures grabbed the number two spot with “1917” which raked in $22 million, as well as the third with “Doolittle” grabbing $21 million. Sony Pictures took the fourth spot with “Jumanji: The Next Level” grossing $9.6 million, & Disney’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” rounded out the top five with $8.3 million.

Also On 105.3 RnB: