Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark Dating Rumors After Singer’s Reported Breakup

Rihanna is reportedly a single woman after it went out that she has split with her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Saudi Arabian national Hassan Jameel. Now, chatter is going around regarding the Barbadian superstar and A$AP Rocky, this after the pair were seen hanging out recently in New York.

A Rihanna fan page tweet over the weekend highlighted that Rihanna, 31, and Rocky, also 31, hung out together at the annual A$AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Friday (Jan. 17). In the flick, Rocky and Rihanna are seen laughing in front of a graffiti mural in a pair of shots posted by the @TeamOfRihanna Twitter account.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in NYC last night. pic.twitter.com/wWpwaHcql6 — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) January 18, 2020

Eagle-eyed observers have noticed that Rocky and Rihanna have been seen together prior to this past weekend’s instance. Last month, the pair attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. There have also been rumblings dating back to 2013 regarding the entertainers and the alleged romantic involvement.

An official word from Rihanna regarding the rumored split from Jameel has yet to surface, and it appeared that the two were in good standing with one another as recently as late last year.

Lance Strong Posted January 20, 2020

