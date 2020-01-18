It’s Championship Weekend In The NFL!!!

Yessir!!! I’m super excited about these games because after the dust settles Sunday night we’ll see who will be playing in Miami for the 2020 Lombardi Trophy! For the first game at 3:05 pm you have the Tennessee Titans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the “2020 AFC Championship”. Then the Green Bay Packers make their way out to Levis Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers for the “2020 NFC Championship” at 6:40 pm. Good luck to both teams, & lets play some football!

