“Bad Boys For Life” Is Out!!!

The wait is finally over!! The third installment in the Bad Boys saga is finally here….”Bad Boys For Life!” Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are back at it again, doing what they do. Everyone is pretty much back from the original but the film is missing one big piece, the Director of the first two…..Michael Bay. I’m hearing even though he’s not involved (for scheduling reasons) the film does not miss a beat. I’ll definitely be there in somebody’s theater this weekend to check this out!

Also On 105.3 RnB: