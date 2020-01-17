Celebrity makeup artist Camara AUnique is behind the beat of some of your favorite celeb women. In 2019, she took her brand to the next level when she started Camara AUnique Beauty and debuted her first product — luxurious lashes that enhance any eye lid! Now, she’s debuting a new lash dedicated to effortless beauty of Ava Duvernay — the “AVA” lash.

“I wanted to create a lash line for everyday women a way for them to feel like they have me in their homes to add that finishing touch but I also wanted to make sure women who are cancer survivors or who have alopecia have a quality lash that will work for them too,” the young beauty entrepreneur says.

Despite her long list of celebrity clientele, she admits starting the lash line was costly, which prohibited her from doing old fashion PR and sending out press kits. Ava Duvernay reached out to offer her support and now Camara is paying homage to one of his biggest supporters with the “Ava’ lash.

“Ava sent me a message and asked me how she can help me make the lash line successful which brought me to tears. She booked me for makeup and we shot a couple of videos showing how to apply and revealing that she’s the new lash name, the “Ava” lash is for the elegant woman who will show up and will always be present. No matter how many things is on her to do list, when she says she’ll be there she’s coming and she shows up ready.”

According to her website, “The AVA Lash, fun and flirty lash. This woman is unapologetically herself, she boldly tells stories with a hint of elegance that’s makes you fall in love with her. Looking into her eyes will inspire you. She’s Iconic.”

It’ll cost you $18 but the Ava lash can be worn up to 10 times with proper care.

Shop Camara Aunique beauty, here.

Camara AUnique Debuts New ‘AVA’ Lash Inspired By Ava Duvernay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

