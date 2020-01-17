CLOSE
WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer

Seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role of Harley Quinn for a Suicide Squad spin-off is one thing to be excited about. The soundtrack for the movie is another. The Birds of Prey all-female soundtrack is so epic, a trailer has been released for it.

Here’s every song and artist featured on the soundtrack:

  1. Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”
  2. Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick”
  3. Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds”
  4. Saweetie & Galxara – “Sway With Me”
  5. Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You”
  6. Maisie Peters – “Smile”
  7. Cyn – “Lonely Gun”
  8. Halsey – “Experiment On Me”
  9. Jucee Froot – “Danger”
  10. K.Flay – “Bad Memory”
  11. Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good”
  12. Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”
  13. Black Canary – “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”
  14. Summer Walker – “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby”
  15. Adona – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer  was originally published on radionowindy.com

