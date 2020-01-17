Urban One Honors: Urban One Founder & Chairwoman Cathy Hughes On Realizing The Dream

Urban One founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes began laying the bricks for a company that is now 40 years in existence via Radio One. The ongoing journey will be celebrated in the upcoming Urban One Honors this coming Monday and in a new video, Ms. Hughes shares how she made her dreams form into a reality.

In the video serving as a leadup to the MLK Day broadcast of Urban One Honors, Ms. Hughes shares how she became a teenaged mother and what it meant for her to push through the doubts and barriers that she faced as a Black woman and single parent to bring her vision for Radio One into reality.

As Ms. Hughes artfully states in the opening of the video below, “don’t let anyone talk you out of what God destined you to do.”

Amen to that.

