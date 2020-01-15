Meghan Markle may have been successful in being able to live in both North America and the United Kingdom along with her husband Prince Harry, while stepping back from their “senior duties” as Royals, yet keeping their titles.

Yet, she is about to face her toughest battle yet in the U.K. This one hits closer to both home and her heart.

The Daily Mail reports that her father Thomas Markle could testify in court as the “star witness” against the Duchess of Sussex on behalf of the Mail, who the Duchess sued last year for “allegedly publishing a letter she wrote to her father.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

As the Press Association in the UK reports, the documents show that the Associated Newspapers’ outlet Mail on Sunday plan to use evidence from the dutchess’ American father to show that he “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter including the contents of the letter.”

The Mail declined to comment on the matter.

As for the relationship between Thomas and Meghan, it has been estranged since her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018, when Thomas shared on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ how he was not able to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ITV and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Richard Baker and Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s Father Could Possibly Testify Against Her in Court in the U.K. was originally published on wzakcleveland.com