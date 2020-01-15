CLOSE
Meghan Markle’s Father Could Possibly Testify Against Her in Court in the U.K.

Markle Wedding Headline

Source: Richard Baker / Getty

Meghan Markle may have been successful in being able to live in both North America and the United Kingdom along with her husband Prince Harry, while stepping back from their “senior duties” as Royals, yet keeping their titles.

Yet, she is about to face her toughest battle yet in the U.K.  This one hits closer to both home and her heart.

The Daily Mail reports that her father Thomas Markle could testify in court as the “star witness” against the Duchess of Sussex on behalf of the Mail, who the Duchess sued last year for “allegedly publishing a letter she wrote to her father.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

As the Press Association in the UK reports, the documents show that the Associated Newspapers’ outlet Mail on Sunday plan to use evidence from the dutchess’ American father to show that he “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter including the contents of the letter.”

The Mail declined to comment on the matter.

As for the relationship between Thomas and Meghan, it has been estranged since her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018, when Thomas shared on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ how he was not able to walk Meghan down the aisle.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ITV and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Richard Baker and Getty Images

[caption id="attachment_3069359" align="alignleft" width="995"] Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty[/caption] Less than 24 hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are transitioning from their royal duties to move to North America and become “financially independent,” Madame Tussauds decided to get petty. According to the Huff Post, the iconic wax museum removed the couple from their from the royal family display in London. However, they claim the statues will still be able to be seen, just not alongside the family, which includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Well…Truly Unfortunate “To reflect the upcoming change in the Royal line up, Madame Tussauds London will be moving its Harry and Meghan figures from its Royal set with immediate effect,” the museum said in a statement sent to the Huff Post. General manager Steve Davis added, “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.” It’s unknown exactly where in the museum their figures will be moved. READ MORE: All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé Here’s what it will look like now without them: https://twitter.com/cheddar/status/1215318882791063552?s=20   Sigh…is it really that serious to remove them from the royal section all because they want to choose a different life? Now, this could all be innocent but given how brutally racist the British press (and its people) have been towards Markle, this feels intentional. That, and unnecessarily shady AF. Perhaps it’s this type of mistreatment that’s behind the couple leaving and taking baby Archie with them. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7EaGS_Jpb9/   Folks on Twitter definitely had words for Madame Tussauds and are applauding the couple for moving across the pond. Take a look:

