Now That Joe Burrow’s College Years Are Over, No Doubt He’s #1 In The NFL Draft!

He was already the “2020 Heisman Award” winner, but Monday night LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow walked out of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as a College Football Champion. The “2020 NFL Draft” is April 23-25, & all bets say Joe Burrow will be the number one pick….a pick that belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s rumored that some teams want to ‘trade up’ for Burrow, but can you imagine what they would have to give up for this guy? Too much!! Hahahahaha!!! I don’t think the Bengals are gonna do that though, I’m sure he’ll be playing in the orange & black.

