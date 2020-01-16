Female Boxer Claressa Shields Makes History!

Claressa Shields made some serious history this past Friday night when she defeated Ivana Habazin at Ovation Hall in Atlantic City. In ten fights (that’s right, just TEN) this young lady has claimed unanimous boxing titles in three different weight classes! According to theJasmineBRAND after the historic win she stated “This feels great — I did it in 10 fights. Now I’m No. 1, the fastest boxer in history to become a three-division world champion. I was [trying to punish her]. I wanted victory.” In her in ring post fight interview, she called herself “The G.W.O.A.T.!” The Greatest Woman Of All Time!! Hahahaha!!!! Do your thing lady!

