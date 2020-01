Good news for one fifth of the “Braxton Clan.” According to theJasmineBRAND Tamar Braxton has signed on for a new show on VH1! Rumors of the new series started swirling near the end of the year, but now it’s official. In a recent interview she stated “I have a VH1 show coming up that got picked up for 20 episodes. I’m really excited about it. It’s kinda like a musical sort of. But it’s really, really good and entertaining.” Do your thing Tamar!

