Now this is crazy! I saw the commercial the other day, with Snoop Dogg working in a Dunkin’ Donuts surprising folks. Now I see why, the brotha has his own sandwich!! The “Beyond D-O-Double G” & it’s available right now at Dunkin’ Donuts. As you can see in the pic, it’s a plant based sausage patty with egg & cheese….inside of a DONUT! Hahahaha!!! I’ma have to try this for real!

