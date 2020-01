Now this is major! Whitney Houston & the Notorious B.I.G. are members of the 2020 class being inducted into the “Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame!” Also in that class are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, & T-Rex. Members are chosen by a committee of over 1,000 executives, fellow artists (members), online fan votes, & historians. Whitney & BIG will join R&B and hip-hop legends Janet Jackson & Tupac who were inducted last year. Great look Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame!

