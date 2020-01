Yep! You read it right, the hip hop princess is definitely interested in taking a stab at political office one day. In a recent post on Twitter she explained herself: “I do feel like if I go back to school & focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have soooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple years of school and I can shake the table.” Hey, never let anybody tell you what you can’t do….go Cardi!

