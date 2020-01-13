Cardi B Running For Congress?

Cardi for Congress? Well, it does have a little ring to it. In a series of tweets, the rapper announced her aspirations of possibly getting political in the future. Cardi started off her string of tweets stating that she loves government, but also doesn’t agree with it.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

The above tweets obviously drew both criticism and praise. Cardi responded by tweeting that she’d talk about it all another day.

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Then Cardi sent off another tweet stating that she wants to go back to school and eventually run for Congress.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

The Bardi Gang has already started campaigning for Cardi. “Washpoppin America” has me soooo dead! Hahaaa!

WASHPOPPIN AMERICA🗣 pic.twitter.com/0r8nI1HpQN — QUE PERRA LA CARDI‼️👠 fan account (@iamcardie) January 12, 2020

It’s no secret Cardi has an interest in politics. She has publicly endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders’ Presidential run. Do you wanna see Cardi in politics or no? Let us know in the comments.

