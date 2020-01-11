Cari Chmpion Leaves ESPN

Well this definitely came out of nowhere. Cari Champion who now currently hosts the morning edition of “Sports Center” on ESPN has officially left the company. She started on the now highly rated show “First Take” with Skip Bayless & Stephen A. Smith. She then went to “Sports Nation”, then settled at “Sports Center”. Champion announced her departure on Thursday, simply stating on Twitter “After consulting with mentors, family and friends, I have come to the decision that it’s time to leave ESPN. Over the past 7 years, I’ve grown from hosting First Take to having my own show on SportsCenter, and experiencing so much more in between.” Good luck in your future endeavors Miss Champion!

Also On 105.3 RnB: