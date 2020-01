Shouts to Beyonce’ on her new collab with Adidas! She joins the shoe giant to drop her Ivy Park clothing line. According to the Jasmin Brand in a recent interview with Elle magazine she stated: “It incorporates my personal style & expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high & low, sportswear with couture, even masculine & feminine. This new line is fun & lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.” Do your thing Bey!

