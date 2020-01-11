Justin “Dr. Karev” Chambers Leaves ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After 15 Years

Another original cast member is leaving ABC’s hit medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Justin Chambers, who has been playing Dr. Alex Karev since the Shonda Rhimes-produced program’s debut back in 2004, made a statement regarding his departure to the entertainment publication Deadline, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers’ statement said in part. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

His last appearance had actually aired on Nov. 14, according to Entertainment Weekly, with the Nov. 21 episode mentioning his character taking care of his mother. There was no indication back then that he was actually leaving the show at that time.

Chambers’ departure now leaves Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, Jr. as the only remaining original cast members left on the show.

