Adam Sandler is getting a little Oscar buzz for his role in Uncut Gems a movie about the diamond district in New York City and where it intersects with the world of gambling. The movie stars Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and The Weekend to name a few. This week on Extra Butter we sit down with NBA legend Kevin Garnett and newcomer Julia Foxx to discuss their roles in this movie.

KG who plays himself in the film a few years earlier walks into Howie’s, played by Adam Sandler, jewelry shop to buy a Rolex, but as he’s looking around Howie gets a rare uncut gem that he purchased from Africa. When he shows the rock to Kevin, the NBA baller falls in love with the stone and starts to believe it gives him special powers so he trades it for his priceless championship ring. Howie, who is in a tremendous amount of debt pawns KG’s ring and makes a major bet on KG to have a big game in order to repay his debt but things go horribly wrong and now he needs to fix things before it’s too late.

The movie also stars Julia Fox who has an in with up and coming artist The Weeknd, but the musician has more than business on his mind with Julia and it leaves them in a compromising situation that could end her relationship with Howie. During our interview, I asked Julia about cheating and she revealed that she got a tattoo an ex-lover’s name in order to stop him from leaving her. It worked. The character in the movie does something similar.

Check out Uncut Gems in theaters now.

Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies & Uncut Gems | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla Posted January 2, 2020

Also On 105.3 RnB: