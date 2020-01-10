Black Excellence Personified: URBAN ONE HONORS Premieres MLK Day Jan. 20

On Monday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 P.M./7C, make sure you tune in to TV One for URBAN ONE HONORS, a star-studded celebration of Black excellence and achievement. Hosted by our Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and veteran entertainer Chris Tucker, many of the top stars in music, film, and television gathered together in lavish fashion.

For the past 40 years, Radio One, the company that started it all, has been a visible leader in the Black media space. URBAN ONE HONORS puts a solid and well-earned focus on the stars that entertained us, delighted us, and even had us reaching for tissues.

The honorees include longtime music executive Slyvia Rhone, who was given the Lifetime Achievement Honor, Grammy Award-winning multi-talented entertainer Missy Elliott, who gains the Music Innovation Honor, Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who earned the Entertainment Icon Honor, Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop star Chance The Rapper, who was given the Represent Chance Honor and Pose star actor Ryan Jamaal Swain, who was bestowed with the Represent Pride Honor. Stirring performances from Al B. Sure, Ne-Yo, Wale, Brandy, Charles Jenkins, Eric Benét, Chanté Moore, Jac Ross, and Anita Baker will be on hand for the viewing audience as well.

Prior to URBAN ONE HONORS, TV One will also air REPRESENT: 40 YEARS OF NURTURING CHANGE WITH CATHY HUGHES, sponsored by Lexus, at 7:00 P.M. ET/6C

With Ms. Hughes at the helm of the special program, it will feature the Founder and Chairwoman of Radio One chatting with Pose star Billy Porter, and Rev. Al Sharpton. The 1-hour special will also include commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, and some of Radio One’s most recognized on-air talents in Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson and more all sharing how their careers have blossomed with the company.

For more information about URBAN ONE HONORS, click here.

