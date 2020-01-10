CLOSE
Happy Birthday Omari!

AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'

Gotta give a big Happy Birthday shout to the one & only Omari Hardwick! This brotha has definitely been doing his thing in the acting game for awhile now, & is currently killin’ it as the drug kingpin “Ghost” on the hit Starz network series “Power”. I remember when I saw him in Spike Lee’s “Miracle At Santa Anna” & thought he was one to look out for. He was in a few other films (“The A-Team, “For Colored Girls”) but had a break out performance in the BET series “Being Mary Jane” & the rest is history. Enjoy your day “Mr. St. Patrick!” Hahahahaha!!!!

