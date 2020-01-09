CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Carnival Cruise Lines Speaks Out Against Offensive Clothing

Captain ted beach

You read it right. Carnival Cruise lines is speaking out against what they deem as offensive clothing. According to CNN, on their website they posted that guests should “ensure their clothing & accessories are respectful to fellow guests”. Pretty much what spokesman Vance Gulliksen is saying nothing should be worn that “contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.” I hear ya Carnival!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 1 week ago
01.02.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 1 week ago
01.02.20
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close