Carnival Cruise Lines Speaks Out Against Offensive Clothing

You read it right. Carnival Cruise lines is speaking out against what they deem as offensive clothing. According to CNN, on their website they posted that guests should “ensure their clothing & accessories are respectful to fellow guests”. Pretty much what spokesman Vance Gulliksen is saying nothing should be worn that “contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.” I hear ya Carnival!