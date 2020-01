Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx star in the new drama “Just Mercy” & the film will officially arrive in all theaters this Friday! It covers the story of Bryan Stevenson (played by Jordan) who is a young attorney seeking justice for Walter McMillan (played by Foxx). The film is based on a memoir written by Stevenson & was brought to the big screen by Warner Brothers. Check out the trailer on YouTube!

