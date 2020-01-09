Harry & Meghan Are “Stepping Back” As Senior Members Of Royal Family

Now this is interesting. Harry & Meghan, the “Duke & Dutchess Of Sussex” announced today that they are “stepping back” as ‘Senior members of the Royal Family’. According to NBC News the ‘Royal Couple’ intends on becoming financially independent & plan on still fully supporting “Her Majesty The Queen”. They also are “stepping back” from Buckingham Palace, spending their time between the United Kingdom & North America. Of course this news was a shock, but if that’s how they want to flow good for them!

