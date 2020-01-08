New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure is All Wrong

Madame Tussauds is known for creating celebrity wax figures that are either a hit or miss quite frankly. The new Nicki Minaj wax figure recently unveiled in Berlin is a total miss! People on Twitter have been quick to point it out too.

They disrespected @NICKIMINAJ with that wax figure… — Vitty♒️ (@littyxvittyy) January 7, 2020

me looking at nicki minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8 — ッ (@yaniqxe) January 7, 2020

Whoever did that wax figure of Nicki Minaj needs to be fired — Loyiso (@Lhozha) January 7, 2020

This isn’t the only time this has happened. Remember Ariana Grande’s wax figure unveiled last year? Yeah that was a little awkward too.

While the outfit the figure is clothed in is identical to Minaj’s 2014 Anaconda music video, everything else it not. What do you think? I think they did Nicki dirty!!

Mallory

