The biggest grossing “R” rated movie of all time is officially out on DVD & Blu-ray today. “Joker” is still receiving rave reviews as it was just nominated for four Golden Globes, with Joaquin Phoenix winning for “Best Actor” & Hilder Guonadottir for “Best Original Score”. For fans of the DC Comic Universe this is definitely one for your collection!

