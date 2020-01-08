The Carolina Panthers Hire New Head Coach Matt Rhule!

Well this didn’t take long at all. The Carolina Panthers have hired their new Head Coach, from Baylor University Matt Rhule! Nfl.com reports the contract is for seven years & worth $62 million dollars…..Geeeesh!! He also gets a $2.5 million dollar signing bonus as well as incentives (playoffs, Super Bowl, etc.). He helped turn the Baylor program around but that’s college, the pros are a whole lot different….ask Nick Saban or Steve Spurrier. No doubt about it, I definitely hope it works out for my hometown. Go PANTHERS!!!

