Congratulations to Amanda Seals as she is now a permanent member of the day time talk show ‘The Real’

The announcement was made January 6th after she made several appearances as a guest host several times before.

Source: deadline.com

[Video] Amanda Seales Is A Permanent Member of ‘The Real’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Karen Vaughn Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: