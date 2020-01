Looks like our forever First Lady is headed to IGTV really soon.

Obama will be doing a six part series regrading the journey of first year college students.

Obama is a huge fan of education and she understands the struggles getting through that first year.

The series will be released on Instagram soon but no release date has been announced.

Source: people.com

Michelle Obama Has A New Series In The Works was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Karen Vaughn Posted 1 hour ago

