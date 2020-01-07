Jennifer Lopez has considered other career options in her lifetime. The singer and actress revealed in W. Magazine’s “Best Performances 2020” that she had thought of trying out stripping early on in her career. Lopez shared there was a time when her friend, who were also dancers, told her about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey. She said that although it sounded like a good option when she was broke, she never got into it.

but she bacame a ‘Fly Girl’ on “In Living Color” and the rest is history. But you could see how good of a exotic dancer she would’ve been in the movie “Hustlers” that’s available now on home video.

JLo Considered Becoming A Stripper Early In Career was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 3 hours ago

