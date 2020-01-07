CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lizzo is Quitting Twitter

New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo

Source: Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019 / Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019

Lizzo has announced she is quitting Twitter saying, “too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it.” Although she didn’t specify, it’s pretty obvious as to why she decided to leave Twitter. Lizzo has recently became the victim of endless jokes and memes ever since her controversial appearance at the LA Lakers game. Some jokes are even comparing the singer to a bomb that could potentially be dropped on Iran. She also did not specify on how long she would gone but just said she will be back when she feels like it.

Lizzo is Quitting Twitter  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 5 days ago
01.02.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 5 days ago
01.02.20
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close