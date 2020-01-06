CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Dame Dash Claims Aaliyah Was Happy Divorcing R. Kelly

Dame Dash is opening up about his former girlfriend’s relationship with R. Kelly in the latest documentary.  In a clip of Dash’s interview from “Surviving R. Kelly Part Two: The Reckoning” that premiered Thursday night, the music mogul says Aaliyah was thrilled to be free of Kelly after their marriage was annulled.  The “Rock the Boat” singer married the now-shamed R&B artist when she was 15 and Kelly was 27-years-old.  Kelly’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith admitted he helped Kelly and Aaliyah tie the knot by getting her a fake ID the day before the wedding, which Kelly denied in court.  He is currently behind bars at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

(Source-HipHopDX)

Dame Dash Claims Aaliyah Was Happy Divorcing R. Kelly  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 4 days ago
01.02.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 4 days ago
01.02.20
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close