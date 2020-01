He closed the year with the opening of his own movie studios & now he’s opening the year with his new film coming to Netflix! “A Fall From Grace” is a thriller about a woman who gets caught up with a scam artist. The film stars Crystal Fox, Bresha Webb, Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Mechad Brooks, & Tyler Perry himself. The film drops on January 17th so get ready!

