Kelly Rowland Is Doing Her Thing With Her “Fabletics” Clothing Line!

Kelly Rowland Fabletics Capsule Collection

Shouts to one third of the mega group Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland who’s making some major moves with female clothing company Fabletics. They have announced the launch of the “Kelly Rowland for Fabletics” collection! This is her third collab with the brand, & by the looks of things (if I had to put it in words)….sexiness personified!! Hahahaha!!! It officially launched January 1st, so ladies if you want the fly gym & workout attire, make sure you check out the “Kelly Rowland for Fabletics” collection. Trust me….it’s dope!

