Ron Rivera Is The New Head Coach Of The Washington Redskins!

First of all, I just want to go on record as saying….”I told you!” I said to everyone that if he was let go he would get a job in RECORD TIME. Ron Rivera has accepted the job as the new Head Coach of the Washington Redskins! I thought firing Rivera was a bad move, simply because it’s not all his fault that the Carolina Panthers were not successful. Being the Head Coach though, when things aren’t right you take the heat. He’ll definitely turn that franchise around (just watch), & we’ll have to see happens here with the Panthers. Congrats “Riverboat Ron!”

