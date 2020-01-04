Netflix Is Dropping A Series About Madam C.J. Walker!!

Congrats are definitely in order for doing this! They are about to drop a limited four part series about Madam C.J. Walker, one of the first African american millionaires……& the FIRST female! It’s called “Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker” & it’s scheduled to drop March 20th this year. Guess who’s playing the Madam? The ever so talented Octavia Spencer (I know you thought I was gonna say Mr. Ripley) Hahahaha!!! I will most definitely be in front of the tube to check this out!

