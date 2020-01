Well it’s official! One of the baddest emcees in the history of hip hop LL Cool J is back in the studio! According to Ambrosia For Heads the Queens legend announced that he’s back in the game, & the irony of it all? He’s back on Def Jam!! He’s also working with another Queens legend….Q-Tip! The two are currently in studio sessions & I can’t WAIT to hear what they’re cookin’ up!

