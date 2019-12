Dallas Mavericks guard Luca Doncic has just made a major move……he signed with Nike & Brand Jordan! He’s one of the most exciting players in the game right now, so Jordan & the Nike team signing him was a power move. He grew up in Slovenia wanting to ‘Be Like Mike’ (as most of us did), so this is like a dream come true. According to CNBC the deal is for five years & seven figures, a great situation for a player in his second year. Way to go Luc!

Also On 105.3 RnB: