Man…..I knew they were gonna hit hard, but WOW!! The Nike “True To 7” Colin Kaepernick sneaker sold out in less than an hour in North America according to USA Today. The design is very similar to the classic Air Force One, but has the Kap logo on the tongue & his face on the heel. The world wide release is next, but the shoe mega giant has not dropped an official date. Congrats Kap!

