Happy Birthday LeBron!

Gotta send a big ‘Akron sized shout’ to one of the greatest Basketball players to ever play the game…..that’s STILL PLAYING (Hahahaha!!!)….the one & only LeBron James! He came into the league straight out of high school & had the most hype of ANY player I’ve ever seen, & he lived up to every bit of it. The owner of three NBA Championships (two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavs) he’s currently in Los Angeles looking for his next one, & I believe he’ll get it. Enjoy your day LeBron!

Also On 105.3 RnB: