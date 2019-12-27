Time flies when you’re watching good television.Ten years ago, Facebook was new and poppin’, flip phones and baggy clothes were a thing and sidekicks and skinny jeans are in — but one thing that doesn’t change with the times is our love for TV.

Back in 2009, reality television was one of the most lucrative genres of that time, singing and dance competition shows were all the rage, and (because of its decline in popularity), we were starting to have a newfound respect for scripted television.

In 2009, there were 211 scripted TV series. This year, there were 409. https://t.co/CiW69mqeAD pic.twitter.com/DgWhadY0dD — Mashable (@mashable) December 16, 2015

’09 was such a transitional and interesting time in television. Monique and Tyra Banks had their own talks shows. The Game was cancelled (before returning to BET in 2011) and Making The Band had finally come to an end. Life was much more simple back then.

@Only1Vlad: What a crazy roller coaster 2009 – 2019 has been thus far. An entire decade of ups and downs (like all of you). The most important takeaway I’ve really learned and took away from the past 10 years is – people aren’t always going to be in your life. So, hold on to memories.

In honor of the dawn of a brand new decade, take a look at the television shows you were totally watching in 2009.

WATTBA: Ten TV Shows You Were Totally Watching Ten Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: