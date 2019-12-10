CLOSE
Dreamville Festival April 4th, 2020

Dreamville Graphics tickets on sale

You remember Dreamville Festival 2019, with over 30,000 attendees from not only the United States, but Australia, Serbia, and more.

Memorable performances by Ari Lennox, Rapsody, Nelly, Big Sean, and surprise guest Meek Mill. What could Young Simba up his sleeve this go around?

Saturday, April 4th the Fayetville native, J. Cole is bringing Dreamville Festival and yes back to Raleigh at Dorthea Dix Park!

