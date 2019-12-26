Swizz Beatz Baby Mama Drags Alicia Keys For Overstepping Parental Boundaries

Jahna Sebastian, mother of Swizz Beatz daughter Nicole Dean, is frustrated with Alicia Keys and she wants the world to know about it.

On Monday (Dec. 23), Jahna Sebastian took to her Instagram page to air out some grievances that she claims he been bothering for silently for a while. In the long post, Sebastian uses a clip from an article posted by Oprah’s online publication regarding the “do’s and don’t’s” of step-parenting.

”Funny enough, found this on Oprah’s own website,” Jahna wrote. “This is the rule in my family. I am the only Mother to my child. I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever. I am the one who feeds her, is raising her, who came out through the hard times with her and for her, taught her to be a great human being and everything about life. I am the Only Mother to my daughter.”

Although many fans were initially confused as to what led to the outburst, Jahna Sebastian expounded on her reasoning noting that it was a request by Alicia Keys for her Nicole to call her “Umi”, which means mother in Arabic.

”No one else will be called any kind of ‘mom’ name in English, Arabic, not an ‘Umi’ or anything else in other language by her,” Jahna continued. “I will not let nobody bribe her and change her by using material things against me, iPhones and other things. She will be raised as a human being, who cares for humanity and stands by the right principles. I will go far and beyond for my child as I have always done. Nicole has never called another man ‘daddy’ or any other name that means ‘father’. No man has ever tried to replace or act as a second ‘father’ to her overstepping boundaries and making decisions on behalf of her real father. My rights and standing must be respected in return the same way. In front of God, money doesn’t matter, the power and purity of the soul is what matters.”

But the offense didn’t stop there, the UK songstress also called out the “Diary” singer for also getting her daughter a phone and setting up social media accounts without her permission.

“The stepparent is not raising my child, in fact she even got in the way of things in the past, which I have been quiet about,” she wrote. “This ‘stepparent’ got an iPhone X in the US, that she controls, for my daughter Nicole, created an Apple ID attached to her own Apple ID under family sharing, has Apple store purchase permissions on behalf of my child attached to her account, all without my consent, when I am Nicole’s real and only mother.”

Sebastian claimed that moves like this, in addition to helping to reinstate a TikTok account for Nicole that she purposely shut down to help her focus less on things online, are moves intended to get Nicole on Keys’s side.

“It is trying to get liked by a child by pretending to be caring, while overriding and disregarding the mother’s wishes,” she wrote in the long note. “Not only she has been disrespecting me as a parent…but she is also destroying my child’s upbringing that I have worked so hard to maintain.”

While Jahna didn’t name Keys specifically in her complaint, it was Swizz Beatz coming to her defense that let the cat out of the bag.

“1st of all Nicole does not have her own phone!” Swizz wrote. “2nd, that’s my phone I don’t use so she can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her! 3rd, nobody forced Nicole to call them anything she chose to call her UMI! I will not let any of my kids do things they don’t want to – period!! 4th, we just spoke on the phone and you had none of this to say, you was all sweet and kind!! You know my number, if you have a problem, call me!! Knock it off!!!”

Regardless of the public spat, the Deans seemed unbothered as they posed for a family photo while celebrating the Holidays, with Nicole standing next to Keys.

