Attention all Star Wars collectors! Disney is answering the calls for a new Baby Yoda. An eleven-inch plus doll arrives in March. Baby Yoda has become a global superstar since “The Mandalorian” launched on Disney-plus. He’s officially called “The Child.” Products have been selling out including shirts, puzzles and tote bags. But figurines won’t be available until May including a talking Baby Yoda. Preorders for the plush doll are underway now for 25-bucks.

(Source-Variety)

Preorders Begin For Baby Yoda Plush Doll was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 23 hours ago

