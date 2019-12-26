CLOSE
Preorders Begin For Baby Yoda Plush Doll

Attention all Star Wars collectors! Disney is answering the calls for a new Baby Yoda.  An eleven-inch plus doll arrives in March.  Baby Yoda has become a global superstar since “The Mandalorian” launched on Disney-plus.  He’s officially called “The Child.”  Products have been selling out including shirts, puzzles and tote bags.  But figurines won’t be available until May including a talking Baby Yoda.  Preorders for the plush doll are underway now for 25-bucks.

(Source-Variety)

Preorders Begin For Baby Yoda Plush Doll  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

