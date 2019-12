Dr. Dre is ending the decade on a really high note. Forbes released a list of the top-earning musicians of the last decade Tuesday and the legendary rapper-producer is sitting comfortably at the number one spot. According to the magazine, since 2010, Dre has reportedly earned 950-million dollars, putting him ahead of the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

“Can’t forget about Dre.”

Dr. Dre Named Top Earning Musician Of The Decade was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 21 hours ago

