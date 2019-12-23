While Damon Dash has moved on from the record business he clearly still feels a way about how Jay-Z went about things. He spilled more tea about their break up in a recent interview.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Cake A Holic paid a visit to REAL 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood show. Even though conversation was rooted in his signature approach to business and ownership the talk eventually came back to his origins with Roc-A-Fella Records. When asked about the infamous split he made it clear that Hov threw him under the bus.

“Personally, the way he did me was dirty,” Dame exclaimed. “The way he did Biggs was dirty. The way he did Roc-A-Fella was dirty.” The Harlem native also revealed that Hov purposely shook him in order to amplify his corporate profile. “We was like ‘damn!’ [it was] out of left [field]. And when I had the conversation, he was like, ‘Yo, I want to look like a boss. I can’t look like a boss around you.’ I thought that was dirty.”

He would later get into specifics about Jigga’s dump and pump move regarding Rocawear. He alleges that Carter devalued the brand by no longer promoting it but then sold it for millions after Dash exited. “It was dirty business, and that’s how I feel. Anytime you ask me. I’m not salty for life, but with him, yeah, I’m salty. It was wack, and look, there’s no more Roc-A-Fella. It’s just him! Where is Roc-A-Fella? It’s him, it’s Kanye and who else? Everyone works for them.”

You can see the interview in entirety below.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv

Song Cry: Dame Dash Feels Jay-Z Did Roc-A-Fella Dirty [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: