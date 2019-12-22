CLOSE
Rihanna’s Lawsuit Against Father To Be Settled Privately

Rihanna is avoiding a messy court battle with her dad, Ronald Fenty, and is aiming to resolve their legal issues privately. According to court documents, the singer informed her father that she is available for mediation on March 18th or 19th, 2020 to avoid going to trial. The issues stem from a lawsuit Rihanna filed against Ronald and his company, Fenty Entertainment, at the beginning of this year. Rihanna accused her dad of exploiting her name to further his own business ventures. Ronald has yet to respond to the latest attempt for mediation.

(Source-The Blast)

Rihanna’s Lawsuit Against Father To Be Settled Privately  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

