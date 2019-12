Congrats are in order for Amanda Seales! According to the Jasmin Brand the comedian & actress is poised to officially join the cast of the daytime talk show “The Real”. She has co-hosted the show in the past (along with others) but will be joining as their fifth permanent member. The show has been without a fifth person since Tamar Braxton left the show, so this is a great opportunity! Do your thing Miss Seales!

Also On 105.3 RnB: