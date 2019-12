Well…..it’s over. Yes, I’m talking about the Carolina Panthers (5-9) season. Right now they’re just playing to not have that record look as bad, & the team they face Sunday is in the same predicament. The Colts (6-8) host ‘The Cats’ at Lucas Oil Stadium & let’s hope that both teams at least make a game out of this. Even though they didn’t make the playoffs, it’s still….go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: