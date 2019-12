New shoe alert!! Nike made it official that the long awaited Colin Kaepernick shoe is slated to drop this Monday December 23rd! It’s called the Colin “True to 7” & guess what? It’s an Air Force 1!! The shoe will be at select Nike retailers in North America & available in adult, kids, & toddler sizes. The global launches are slated for early next year. Those joints look pretty dope too!

Also On 105.3 RnB: